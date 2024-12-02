The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation has announced TOPPAN Edge as the first Japanese qualified vLEI Issuer (QVI) in the verifiable Legal Entity Identifier (vLEI) ecosystem.

Following this announcement, as a QVI, TOPPAN Edge is set to issue and manage vLEI credentials to organisations that are seeking to increase trust and transparency across a wide range of global manufacturing and finance use-cases, including supply chain management, international trade, as well as financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. TOPPAN Edge also plans to expand its offering in order to provide a Software as a Service (SaaS)-based system to promote broader uptake of the vLEI in Japan.

The vLEI represents a globally standardised form of digital organisational identity which is powered by GLEIF as a secure digital counterpart of the Legal Entity Identifier. Through the process of equipping organisations and their representatives with cryptographically verifiable identities, vLEI credentials were developed in order to offer a comprehensive solution that tackles the challenges arising from digitalisation by establishing a global digital trust ecosystem.

More information on TOPPAN Edge becoming a Japanese qualified vLEI Issuer

According to the official press release, the service is being piloted in September 2025 by the BRP Consortium Business Site Digital Certification Research and Development Working Group, representing a private-sector initiative addressing supply chain considerations for semiconductors and ICT equipment. At the same time, the pilot will explore the use of the vLEI to verify the existence and authenticity of institutions in order to support the supply chain management of semiconductor business sites.

TOPPAN Edge's approval as a QVI is expected to optimise the manner in which organisations in the region unlock sustainable economic growth by addressing real-world challenges, such as the overall increasing transparency and resilience across the global value chain. In addition, it will also focus on the process of breaking down trade barriers through digitalisation, as well as bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital assets.

Furthermore, as a QVI, TOPPAN Edge is set to ensure the authenticity of institutions and the individuals who are affiliated with them in the digital world, contributing to the development of an efficient and secure international transaction environment.