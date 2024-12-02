Feedzai has raised USD 75 million in its latest investment round, which raises the company’s value to USD 2 billion.

The funds were supported by new institutional investors, including Lince Capital, Iberis Capital, and Explorer Investments, with renewed backing from Oxy Capital and Buenavista Equity Partners.

Improving fraud prevention solutions

The average financial institution uses different tools from up to a dozen vendors to run its daily fraud prevention activity. This fragmented process created complexity and inefficiency. Fraud affects both individuals and businesses, with the former losing their lifelong savings and the latter losing funds and customers. This is why Feedzai focuses on its mission to keep commerce safe.

To address the challenges faced by institutions, the company delivers a financial crime prevention solution that consolidates multiple point products into a single, modern platform and is increasingly powering more of the financial tech stack within companies as they transition from legacy systems to AI-native systems. The new investment round enables the company to drive development and defend against fraud, allowing every form of payment to become more trusted and safely adopted.

Feedzai, as a financial crime prevention platform for fraud, risk, and AML teams, safeguards over 70 billion in annualised payment volume across card transactions and bill payments. The newly acquired funds will enable the company to improve its offering and launch new products and services.

Launching Feedzai Orchestration and Feedzai IQ, the company supports financial institutions to make faster and more precise risk assessments. The platform also doubled its outcomes to more than USD 2 billion in losses prevented and 20 million analysis hours saved. Additionally, the company introduced the TRUST Framework, which embeds responsible design into every facet of GenAI developments, so systems remain explainable and secure.

Over the past years, Feedzai’s platform has expanded to cover distinct financial institution product lines, such as bank account openings, credit card transactions, payments, transaction monitoring, and more. Lince Capital sees the company’s ability to execute across multiple product lines while scaling globally as key for institutions seeking comprehensive crime prevention solutions. As financial fraud is currently one of the biggest risks, Feedzai’s expertise and technology protect both banks and their customers using an AI-powered approach to risk operations.