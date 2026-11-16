On 11 November 2026, the Federal Cartel Office, Germany’s antitrust authority, published its preliminary assessment in proceedings against PayPal. The authority’s concerns centre on a PayPal rule that prevents online merchants from charging customers an extra fee when they pay with the service. According to the regulator, this restriction may hinder competition and could amount to an infringement of the law. As Reuters reports, the findings are preliminary, and PayPal now has the opportunity to comment on them.

How the surcharge ban affects competition

The authority’s reasoning links the ban to two features of PayPal’s position in Germany, where the service is one of the most common ways to pay online (approximatively 70% of online shoppers reported that are using PayPal’s digital wallet). First, the regulator found that PayPal charges higher fees than the average for other payment methods. Second, it described the company’s market share as very high.

The authority argues that these two factors make the ban significant. A surcharge would act as a price signal at checkout. When merchants must offer PayPal at no additional cost, consumers have less reason to choose a different payment method. The regulator said this also reduces the competitive pressure on the fees PayPal charges merchants. The case therefore, turns on who bears the cost of a higher-priced payment method. Under the current rule, merchants absorb PayPal’s fees and cannot pass them on to the customers who choose it.

Apart from the question of whether the practice breaches competition law, the authority said it is also considering whether PayPal may have to hand over profits it gained through the ban. The regulator has not yet reached a final decision on either issue. The next stage of the proceedings depends on PayPal’s response to the preliminary findings.

In May 2026, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) also opened a competition investigation aimed at Mastercard, Visa, and PayPal, suspecting the latter of anti-competitive conduct. More recently, in October 2026, Mastercard and Visa both faced a potential EUR 6 billion (GBP 5 billion) UK lawsuit, with the case against the two companies focusing on multilateral interchange fees, leaving merchants with little choice when it comes to paying higher fees on debit, credit, and prepaid card transactions.

PayPal’s response and wider implications

PayPal said it does not share the authority’s preliminary finding and added that it will continue to engage constructively in the proceedings. The case dates back to 2023, when the Federal Cartel Office opened its investigation into the company.

The outcome is relevant to several groups in the German ecommerce market. For merchants, the proceedings could decide whether they can use pricing to steer customers towards lower-cost payment methods. For competing payment providers, removing the ban would let merchants show price differences between payment methods at checkout.