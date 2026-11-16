Whish Money has partnered with Visa to deploy Featurespace, Visa’s AI-powered fraud prevention solution, across its payment channels in Lebanon.

Whish Money, a fintech serving more than 2.5 million users and processing over USD 40 billion in payments a year, will use Featurespace to strengthen fraud and scam detection across multiple payment channels. The company offers payments, remittances, Visa cards, and merchant tools, and has offices in Lebanon, the US, Canada, the UK, and the UAE.

Behavioural analytics across channels

Fraud can span several transactions, channels, and customer interactions, which makes a broad view of activity important when assessing risk, rather than looking at each payment in isolation. Featurespace uses Adaptive Behavioral Analytics to analyse customer activity and interactions across payment channels in real time, combining transaction and behavioural data to produce risk scores and decisions that help identify unusual behaviour and suspicious transactions.

Whish Money will deploy these capabilities across its payments ecosystem to strengthen how it monitors and manages fraud risk as its business grows. Jad Koussa, CEO of Whish Money, stated that protecting customers starts before money moves, and that the company needs technology that keeps pace with how customers use its services and how fraud is evolving.

Network-level risk insights

According to Koussa, Featurespace will help Whish Money identify suspicious activity across its payment channels and make more informed risk decisions, so customers can send, pay, and receive money with greater confidence. Walter Lironi, Head of Value-Added Services for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Visa, stated that managing fraud increasingly requires a view beyond individual transactions.

According to Lironi, Featurespace expands the fraud prevention capabilities Visa offers clients by combining behavioural analytics and real-time risk scoring with Visa’s network-level risk capabilities, helping clients such as Whish Money understand activity across channels. Visa facilitates payments between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities in more than 200 countries and territories.