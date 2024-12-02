NewsFraud and Fincrime

Financial campaigner takes GBP 1.5 billion legal action against Apple

IM

Iulia Musat

27 Jan 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
lawsuitfeescompetitionmobile paymentsmobile wallet
Countries:
United Kingdom

News on Fraud and Fincrime

Movitz teams up with Kinexys by J.P. Morgan for global payee verification

30 Jan 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Sumsub launches AI Agent Verification for secure identity verification

29 Jan 2026 / 4 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Form3 scales client base with the addition of Mollie

29 Jan 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Google settles USD 68 mln lawsuit over voice assistant privacy claims

28 Jan 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

ThetaRay launches Ray AML investigation suite for financial institutions

27 Jan 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Expert views on Fraud and Fincrime

Preparing for fraud in 2026: a strategic reality check for banks

21 Jan 2026 / 8 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

From compliance to experience: what 2025 taught the iGaming industry for 2026

19 Jan 2026 / 8 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

From patchwork to platform: why Europe is resetting digital identity

15 Jan 2026 / 8 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

2025 payment fraud retrospective: what did we learn?

19 Dec 2025 / 15 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

How AML de-risking is reshaping correspondent banking: evolution, risk, and the road ahead

11 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright