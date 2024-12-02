Financial campaigner and the founder of Fairer Finance, James Daley, has begun a GBP 1.5 billion class action lawsuit against Apple over its mobile phone wallet.

James Daley alleges that the US company hindered competition and charged hidden fees that negatively impacted 50 million UK consumers. The lawsuit targets Apple Pay, which is accused of positioning itself as the only contactless payment service available for iPhone users across the UK over the past ten years.

Daley’s claims against Apple

The financial campaigner says that these circumstances led to anti-competitive behaviour and enabled Apple to charge hidden fees. This increased costs for banks that passed charges on to consumers, even if they did not own an iPhone.

James Daley’s case has been filed with the Competition Appeal Tribunal, which will have to decide whether the class action lawsuit can proceed. According to Daley, UK individuals are not aware of paying more for everyday banking due to the way Apple has operated Apple Pay. He added that, by blocking competition and charging hidden fees, Apple has scaled costs for millions of consumers, even for those who are not iPhone owners.

Apple reacted to this by stating that the lawsuit was misguided and should be dismissed. Also, the company mentioned that Apple Pay is a secure way for users to make contactless payments and is one of the payment options available to consumers. Apple underlined that the company does not charge fees to consumers or merchants for using the mobile wallet, and banks benefit from providing Apple Pay to their customers.

Furthermore, James Daley’s lawsuit claims that Apple denied access to other app developers and outside businesses to the contactless payment technology on its iPhones. This enabled the company to charge banks and card issuers fees on Apple Pay transactions that lawyers described as not in line with industry standards. The lawsuit underlines that similar fees are not charged for similar payments on Android devices, which are developed by Google.