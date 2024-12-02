A new Mastercard has found that European consumers are increasingly worried about cybersecurity threats and the growing sophistication of online scams. In essence, nearly three-quarters of respondents said they are more concerned about cyber risks now than they were two years ago, with two-thirds believing it is harder to protect their data online than to secure their physical homes.

The findings highlight a cultural shift, as more than half of consumers think about online safety at least weekly, surpassing how often they worry about job security. Fraud and scam attempts have become a common experience: 77% of respondents said they had been targeted by scams in the past year, and among younger users who engaged with such attempts, around four in ten took some form of action.

Impact on small businesses and smart device users

According to the report, cybercrime’s effects extend beyond consumers. Two-thirds of respondents said they would stop shopping with a retailer following a fraudulent transaction, and many would share their experiences publicly. This behaviour disproportionately affects small and lesser-known businesses, with 65% of consumers preferring to buy only from major retailers after encountering fraud.

Smart device users are also exposed to emerging risks. One in four experienced fraud linked to connected home devices in the past year, though most remain more worried about traditional home burglaries. Despite these concerns, many users are taking preventive steps such as changing passwords and using separate networks for connected devices.

AI-related threats are another source of unease. A majority of Europeans expect artificial intelligence to make cyberattacks more sophisticated, with nearly eight in ten citing concerns about automated attacks and AI-generated phishing attempts. Yet only about 8% feel confident in recognising AI-driven scams.

Mastercard officials said the findings underscore the importance of public awareness and education, noting that 67% of consumers want formal training on how to identify and respond to scams.