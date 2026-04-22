The European Commission has sent preliminary findings to Google outlining proposed measures to bring the company into compliance with its obligations under the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

According to the European Commission, the proposed measures would require Google to provide third-party search engines with access to search data, including ranking, query, click, and view data, on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory terms.

The specification proceedings were opened on 27 January 2026 and are part of the Commission's enforcement of DMA obligations that have applied to Google's designated core platform services since 7 March 2024. Google was designated as a gatekeeper under the DMA in September 2023, covering Google Search, Google Play, Google Maps, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Shopping, and its online advertising services.

Scope of proposed measures and consultation process

The proposed measures address the eligibility of data beneficiaries, including AI chatbots with search functionalities, the scope of data Google must share, the means and frequency of sharing, anonymisation requirements for personal data, parameters for setting fair pricing, and processes governing beneficiary access. A public consultation has been launched, inviting interested parties to submit views by 1 May 2026. The Commission will use feedback from stakeholders and Google to adjust the measures before issuing a final binding decision, which must be adopted by 27 July 2026.

Furthermore, the measures are designed to allow competing search engines to optimise their services and contest Google Search's market position. The Commission noted that access to search data is a key input for both online search and AI service development, and that restrictions on such access risk limiting competition and innovation in fast-moving markets.

However, these proceedings do not preclude the Commission from pursuing separate non-compliance decisions under the DMA.

As detailed by Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, the public consultation aims to gather input from the market on the most effective ways for Google to share search data with competing online search engine providers, to facilitate innovation and fair competitiveness in the market.