NewsFraud and Fincrime

EU Council approves GDPR change allowing personal data use for AI

Stefana Apetrei

Stefana Apetrei

28 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
GDPRdata protectionAIartificial intelligencepersonal data
Countries:
Europe

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