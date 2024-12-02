Entrust has expanded its partnership with Mastercard to improve fraud prevention by integrating Mastercard identity insights into the Entrust Identity Verification Security Platform.

The collaboration helps organizations improve fraud detection and prevention, reduce the time and costs of manual intervention, and optimise the digital onboarding experience for end-users.

According to the company, Entrust is one of the first Engage qualified partners to offer both the Digital First and Identity programs, an important feature in the expanding partnership.

The financial sector faces the pressure to deliver efficient fraud protection while providing an optimal user experience, especially as fraud tactics grow in scale and sophistication, from deepfakes to synthetic identities. According to the Entrust Future of Global Identity Verification report, 66% of organizations say that identity fraud prevention and customer experience are competing priorities.

Entrust and Mastercard aim to address these challenges directly by providing intelligent pre-screening that uses real-time risk insights from Mastercard Identity’s network to detect threats early and automate remote onboarding for customers.

Entrust Identity Verification directly addresses today’s most pressing challenges in both regulated and non-regulated sectors through an optimal, multi-layered approach, including:

Optimal fraud prevention – Mastercard Identity Insights allows organizations to distinguish between legitimate users and malicious actors during the application process using machine learning-driven data analysis based on key user details such as name, phone number, address, and email. These signals help identify inconsistencies and suspicious activities, enabling organizations to block threats early;

Faster onboarding for legitimate users – Entrust Identity Verification adapts to each user’s risk profile, allowing low-risk individuals to progress while applying additional checks only when needed. This helps to reduce drop-off rates, improving end-user conversion and experience;

Cost-effective, risk-based verification – by automating identity verification based on real-time fraud scores, organizations can reduce manual reviews and use resources more efficiently.

Onboarding process secured

Regarding how it works, during the onboarding process, users enter their essential information such as name, phone number, address, and email address. Entrust Identity Verification securely processes this data and connects with the Mastercard Identity network to generate a risk score. Those with low-risk scores proceed with minimal friction. At the same time, users flagged as higher risk are prompted to complete an additional identity verification step, such as a document or biometric verification. Businesses can customise these workflows to treat low-risk, medium-risk, and high-risk verification attempts differently, helping to automate onboarding while proactively detecting and sidelining fraudsters early in the process.