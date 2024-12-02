EBA launches 2025 EU-wide transparency exercise

The EBA has initiated its 2025 EU-wide Transparency Exercise, a regular initiative designed to provide consistent information on the health of major banks across the EU. The exercise is intended to complement banks’ own Pillar 3 disclosures under the EU Capital Requirements Directive (CRD), offering regulators, investors, and market participants a standardised view of key financial metrics.

It’s worth noting that the exercise will draw exclusively on supervisory reporting data, avoiding any additional reporting obligations for banks. This approach mirrors previous years’ exercises, which aim to support market discipline without increasing operational burdens for institutions.

The 2025 exercise will cover over 100 large EU banks, reporting on areas including capital positions, risk exposure amounts, financial assets, sovereign exposures, and overall asset quality. The data collected spans from the third quarter of 2024 to the second quarter of 2025. According to EBA officials, the results are scheduled for publication in early December, coinciding with the release of the authority’s Risk Assessment Report (RAR).

Interactive tools for data exploration

Alongside the publication, the EBA will provide interactive tools designed to help users analyse and compare bank data over time, between countries, and across individual institutions. These tools aim to make complex financial information more accessible to stakeholders, facilitating better-informed decisions regarding the EU banking sector.

In essence, the Transparency exercise of the EBA will help reveal information on capital positions, financial assets, risk exposure amounts, sovereign exposures, and asset quality of the EU banking sector for the latter half of 2024 and the first half of 2025.