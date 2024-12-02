AI platform for AML compliance Dotfile has joined Bastion in a partnership aimed at enabling onboarding and risk management for stablecoin programmes.

As a result of this strategic collaboration, Dotfile and Bastion expect to facilitate AML compliance for enterprise-grade stablecoins across the US.

Supporting stablecoin compliance

Currently, stablecoins are moving from crypto-native assets to enterprise-grade financial instruments. Just in the US, New York has set the standard for issuer supervision through the NYDFS regime. Bastion positions itself among a group of 13 limited-purpose trust companies that operate under this framework.

Additionally, companies are exploring the creation of their own branded stablecoins for treasury management and, in the near term, consumer payments. Given the scale of the transition, advanced KYC capabilities are required that deliver an optimal user experience while maintaining regulatory compliance.

By working together, Dotfile and Bastion intend to offer:

A comprehensive verification platform, as the integration delivers an all-in-one solution for securely onboarding all participants, institutions (KYB), and individual users (KYC). Orchestrating a large number of verification data sources allows the platform to support users in onboarding themselves with their preferred method, regardless of their location around the world;

Agentic compliance that facilitates efficient operations, with the solution automating Sanctions & PEP screening, document verification, and risk assessments;

Ability to adapt to multiple regulatory contexts, with the two companies planning to ensure compliance with local requirements and provide bank-level due diligence across jurisdictions.

Expanding on the decision to collaborate, Vasco Alexandre, Founder and CEO at Dotfile, mentioned that, as Bastion’s enterprise focus requires flexible, auditable onboarding that expands, the company plans to enable a compliant path from treasury to consumer launches.

Adding to this, Rohan Kohli, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at Bastion, said that the company centres its efforts on compliance and ensuring it operates under the highest standards of regulation as it works on bringing stablecoin implementation for enterprises. Teaming up with organisations such as Dotfile helps Bastion in meeting those standards effectively and in a scalable manner.