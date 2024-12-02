DeepDive has announced that it has launched an AI platform, specifically tailored to the needs of AML compliance teams and financial crime fighters that conduct EDD and investigations.

The rollout comes during a period of time when AML compliance analysts face difficulties, with them either having to conduct throughout investigations that are lengthy, or fast ones that may miss critical intelligence. DeepDive merges multi-language web search and global regulatory compliance data checks to extend the reach of Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) and financial crime investigations.

DeepDive’s AI platform features

With the newly launched AI platform, compliance teams and investigators can sift through open-source data, including public records, corporate filings, court documents, news archives, social media profiles and PEP, sanctions, and watchlist data to develop customer intelligence. Through a combination of search tools, natural language processing, entity resolution, and generative AI, DeepDive supports EDD research in more detail, enabling users to access more resources in any language or alphabet. The company’s AI processes sources simultaneously and presents EDD reports viewable by timeline, alert type, and risk category, thus mitigating the need for investigators to click through search results and manually cross-reference information. Afterwards, analysts can interrogate the body of knowledge with the built-in chatbot to get to the core of the matter, allowing them to make more informed risk decisions.

Furthermore, DeepDive improves EDD by developing multiple search permutations across publicly available data and targeted compliance databases in relevant languages and local search engines. Following the creation of a dataset for analysis, entity resolution refines the information pool to remove any false positives. Afterwards, multiple generative AI tools are leveraged to build a structured intelligence report with full citations to sources and an audit trail.

The DeepDive report includes personal background, legal issues, financial integrity, compliance history, and key relationships, disclosing financial insight, known associates, locations, company linkages, political connections, and criminal activity. This data is structured so that it can immediately be used for analysis.