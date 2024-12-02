Payment processing company DECTA has expanded its long-standing partnership with actuary.aero, aiming to further optimise risk management in the travel industry.

To achieve this and support companies operating in the travel sector to grow their business, DECTA and actuary.aero plan to leverage data intelligence, working on driving smarter risk management.

By leveraging actuary.aero-enabled MPEI platform, DECTA is set to be able to benefit from visibility into the true risk exposure of deferred delivery transactions, an area that has long been posing difficulties for acquirers. Through this augmented insight, the company advances its commitment to facilitating more value for merchants and solidifying its position in the travel payments acquiring sector.

In place for several years now, the strategic collaboration focuses on offering a new industry standard for navigating the complexities brought by deferred delivery payments. By merging their capabilities, DECTA and actuary.aero plan to balance safeguarding with agility, scaling trust, and facilitating resilience across the travel payments ecosystem.

Talking about this move, Scott Dawson, UK CEO at DECTA Limited, stated that this collaboration enables the company to bring increased transparency and intelligence to risk management. With actuary.aero, DECTA is utilising data-driven insights to assess credit risk more effectively and release funds more confidently. Doing so allows the company’s merchants to grow their operations more effectively while DECTA benefits from more opportunities.

Adding to this, Livia Vité, CEO at actuary.aero, said that, together with DECTA, the company aims to support merchants in optimising cash flow, simplifying reporting, and reducing risk, equipping them with more clarity and control over their payment strategy.

Mitigating risk in travel payments

In 2025, more merchants are directing their attention towards improving payment acceptance and management, aiming to enhance fraud management and prevention. Additionally, risk management across the travel industry remains a nuanced challenge. Expanding on this, Livia Vité sat down with us in April 2025 to explain the complexities of risk management, covering why a one-size-fits-all risk approach can be ineffective and the importance for airlines, travel agents, and other deferred delivery merchants to clear their risk profile when working with financial providers.