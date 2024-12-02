Creditinfo has announced its partnership with NOTO in order to expand market access to modern fraud and AML controls for banks, fintechs, and lenders.

Following this announcement, the agreement is set to pair Creditinfo’s in-market coverage and data expertise with NOTO’s adaptable decisioning and case-management platform in order to optimise risk controls while also preserving a secure customer experience.

In addition, through the process of combining risk and trust signals from Creditinfo with NOTO’s secure, high-capacity, and low-latency technology stack, both companies will focus on giving financial institutions a balanced, risk-aware method of strengthening KYC, screening, and monitoring that can also be easily tailored to their local conditions.

The fight against modern fraud and financial crime

According to the official press release, financial institutions continue to face higher fraud losses, sharper regulatory scrutiny, as well as a highly dynamic environment that demands improved agility, while the overall onboarding speed expectations continue to rise. With this in mind, the partnership is set to focus on measurable outcomes, including stronger KYC and screening, improved detection and monitoring, and overall streamlined investigations, which are expected to be delivered in a way institutions can roll out and scale without major IT upheaval.

Furthermore, through this collaboration, businesses and customers will have the possibility to benefit from market access and enablement (the Creditinfo distribution and NOTO technology will be delivered together, enabling a faster rollout process), outcome focus (this aims to reduce fraud losses and false positives, as well as strengthen AML readiness, and shorten time from pilot to production), and operational fit (representing a simple way for businesses to deploy where it will have the most impact then extend across the lifecycle as requirements evolve).

Through the process of combining Creditinfo’s depth of bureau and alternative data with NOTO’s real-time risk decisioning, the initiative will focus on giving clients a single risk view across onboarding, fraud, and AML. This strategy aims to result in less financial crime and more business development.