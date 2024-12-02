Cloudflare and Mastercard have formed a strategic partnership to develop cybersecurity tools for small businesses, critical infrastructure, and governments.

The partnership combines attack surface monitoring capabilities from Mastercard's Recorded Future and RiskRecon with Cloudflare's Application Security portfolio, enabling organisations to defend against risks in interconnected digital environments. Users will gain the ability to map, prioritise, and automate remediation of hidden risks across internet-facing environments through a unified solution.

Emerging technologies and outsourced services create unknown attack surfaces as organisations layer new vendors, shadow IT, and legacy systems into business environments. Security teams often lack visibility into these assets, creating potential gaps that threat actors can exploit.

Real-time monitoring and automated defence deployment

The solution eliminates blind spots by monitoring digital presence through the discovery of internet-facing domains and software stacks via Recorded Future. When unprotected assets are identified, organisations can immediately extend Cloudflare's Application Security Portfolio to secure shadow assets.

Companies access comprehensive, continuously updated views of cyber posture powered by Recorded Future, including A-to-F graded security ratings based on checks for software vulnerabilities, authentication weaknesses, exposed infrastructure, and third-party risks. Findings appear in Cloudflare's Security Insights dashboard, prioritised by asset criticality with severity context.

Organisations can enable security controls, including web application firewalls, encryption, or automated defences, to mitigate identified risks through the Cloudflare dashboard.

Stephanie Cohen, Chief Strategy Officer at Cloudflare, stated that for small businesses, critical infrastructure, and governments, cyberattacks represent substantial threats. These organisations are strategic targets and are often attacked at greater rates than global enterprises or Fortune 500 organisations. The partnership brings together cyber defence capabilities, so underserved organisations do not fall victim to growing numbers of cyberattacks.

Adding to this, Johan Gerber, Global Head of Security Solutions at Mastercard, noted that with small businesses accounting for approximately half of the world's GDP, closing the resilience gap is critical to securing the foundation of the global economy. The collaboration supports Mastercard's mission to secure the digital ecosystem in partnership with governments and key players, empowering businesses to focus on productivity and growth.