Sumsub has launched Summy AI Copilot, a platform-native AI agent designed to support compliance officers and fraud investigators within its existing platform.

Following this announcement, the tool, embedded across the Sumsub platform via an AI chat interface, converts case data into structured outputs intended to accelerate investigation cycles and reduce manual analysis.

Summy was initially introduced as an AI Assistant within Sumsub's Case Management solution in 2024, where it was used to help financial crime teams manage alert volumes and prioritise risk signals. The current release aims to expand its scope from case-focused assistance to a broader set of compliance and fraud workflows across the full platform.

From assistant to copilot

According to the official press release, by operating through plain-language queries, Summy is built on a large language model and is designed to produce audit-ready outputs grounded in data held within the Sumsub platform. The tool covers four primary functions: product knowledge retrieval, visual analytics generation, compliance guidance, and case summarisation. It operates within thresholds and controls set by compliance teams, with the intent of keeping AI-driven actions aligned with established policies.

The positioning is explicitly one of human oversight rather than autonomous decision-making. According to a company official, all decisions remain under human control, and the system is designed to be traceable and accountable rather than operating as a black-box automation layer.

Regulatory and fraud context

The launch coincides with a period of heightened regulatory scrutiny around both fraud and AI. According to Sumsub's own Identity Fraud Report 2025–2026, multi-step fraud schemes powered by AI increased 180% year-on-year globally in 2025. Regulators across multiple jurisdictions are simultaneously tightening expectations: the EU's Artificial Intelligence Act and Singapore's Protection from Scams Act are among the frameworks raising documentation and transparency requirements for firms operating compliance functions.

These conditions are placing pressure on compliance teams to process larger volumes of alerts with improved rigour and speed, a dynamic that positions AI-assisted tooling as increasingly relevant to operational workflows. With this in mind, Sumsub notes that Summy is part of a broader investment in what the company describes as an AI ecosystem, alongside its separately launched AI Agent Verification product. The combination suggests a strategic direction towards building AI capabilities that span identity verification, fraud detection, and compliance operations within a single platform.

The tool is available to existing Sumsub platform users through the integrated AI chat interface and is accessible continuously without requiring customers to leave their existing workflows.