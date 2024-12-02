City of London Police launches national Report Fraud service

The City of London Police has opened public access to Report Fraud, a national reporting service covering cybercrime and fraud across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The service replaces fragmented reporting routes with a single platform intended to centralise victim reports and intelligence handling. Cybercrime and fraud now account for roughly half of all recorded crime in the UK, imposing costs estimated in the billions of pounds annually. Offences increasingly affect individuals, small firms and large organisations, with methods becoming more complex and cross-border in nature. In this context, the new system consolidates reporting for both fraud and cyber-enabled crime into one national gateway.

Centralised reporting and intelligence handling

Report Fraud introduces a unified process for intake, triage and analysis of reports. Information submitted through the platform is assessed centrally, with serious or complex cases flagged for specialist investigation and intelligence shared across police forces. Victims are also routed towards a consistent standard of advice and support, rather than navigating multiple agencies.

According to representatives from the City of London Police, the service has been designed around the reporting experience, aiming to simplify how incidents are submitted and clarify what happens once a report is made. Officials have also indicated that the system is intended to support policing’s national approach to pursuing offenders, preventing crime and improving preparedness.

Government officials described the service as a practical tool for improving victim support while supporting law enforcement’s ability to investigate organised fraud operations. They have emphasised that individual reports contribute to wider intelligence used to identify patterns and disrupt criminal networks.

The City of London Police Authority has similarly described the launch as a shift in how fraud intelligence is gathered and used at scale, noting the force’s national remit for fraud and its links with financial institutions and regulators.

Funding for the platform has been provided in part by the City of London Corporation, which contributed GBP 13.2 million towards development and has committed GBP 2.5 million annually to ongoing operations. A national awareness campaign supporting the launch began in mid-January 2026, promoting public use of the new reporting route.