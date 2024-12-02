China launches cyber ID system despite privacy concerns

China has launched a national cyber identification system, bringing to an end a year-long pilot phase and marking the formal implementation of a policy that has stirred criticism.

The cyber ID app, introduced on 15 July 2025, produces an encrypted string of characters that allows individuals to authenticate their identity online without disclosing their real names or official ID numbers. The initiative remains voluntary, according to authorities, and is supported by several government bodies, including the Ministry of Public Security and the Cyberspace Administration of China.

Legal concerns and online scepticism

Government officials describe the measure as a means to enhance data security and minimise personal information collection. A representative from the Southwest University of Political Science and Law, writing in a public security bureau article, said that pilot testing of the scheme had reduced the amount of user data collected by 89%. The official compared the programme to digital identity frameworks in the European Union and Singapore and noted that the voluntary nature of participation is central to its design.

Nonetheless, the rollout has triggered a wave of scepticism on Chinese social media platforms. Posts on RedNote expressed doubt about whether the new ID system truly enhances privacy, with users speculating that it could streamline monitoring of online activity. The number of platforms supporting the system has grown to 67, including major services operated by Tencent, Alibaba, and ByteDance.

China has enforced real-name registration across digital services for years. Regulations dating back to 2010 have mandated ID verification for mobile phone registration, while rules introduced in 2017 require platforms such as messaging services and online forums to collect users' official identification numbers.

According to Fintechnews.hk, legal scholars raising concerns over the cyber ID system have faced censorship. One law professor from Tsinghua University questioned the necessity of the programme, arguing in a July 2024 Weibo post that existing regulations had already achieved full real-name compliance among internet users. She claimed the true purpose of the cyber ID was to strengthen behavioural controls online, rather than to protect personal data. Her post was removed shortly after publication, and her posting privileges were suspended for three months.

A separate article by a Peking University law professor, which warned that a unified online identity system could allow for comprehensive tracking of individuals’ digital activity, was also deleted from the university’s official WeChat account.