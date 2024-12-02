The T3 Financial Crime Unit (T3 FCU), a joint initiative between TRON, Tether, and TRM Labs, has announced the rollout of T3+, a global collaborator programme.

The newly launched programme is developed to scale public-private collaboration to mitigate illicit activities on the blockchain. Binance has entered as the programme’s first official member, while the founder of TRON announced in parallel that, since its launch, T3 FCU has frozen over USD 250 million in illicit assets globally, including approximately USD 6 million frozen in a coordinated effort with Binance through T3+ to mitigate the proceeds of a scam.

Additionally, since September 2024, T3 FCU has collaborated with law enforcement agencies globally to identify and disrupt criminal networks. The organisation has analysed transactions across five continents, monitoring over USD 3 billion in total volume. With this monitoring capability, T3 FCU can work internationally, identifying and disrupting criminal operations in real-time, positioning itself as a significant resource for law enforcement agencies. The unit has worked with law enforcement organisations to assist investigations involving money laundering, investment fraud, extortion schemes, terrorism financing, and other financial crimes.

The capabilities of T3+

With the rollout of T3+, the unit plans to work more closely with exchanges, financial institutions, and other stakeholders to optimise monitoring capabilities, accelerate communications and collaboration, and multiply the ability to address illicit activity more effectively across the blockchain industry.

Furthermore, representatives from Tether highlighted that T3+ will help scale the collaboration across the entire ecosystem, with the organisation’s participants planning to build a safer, more trusted environment for users globally. Binance mentioned its plans to continue to support initiatives like T3 FCU to help ensure the safety and integrity of blockchain networks and crypto assets. The company’s inclusion in the T3+ programme comes as a practical step towards solidifying compliance standards and addressing illicit finance risks within the digital asset ecosystem with an emphasis on real-time partnership. Additionally, through this programme, T3 FCU aims to create the required infrastructure for more effective transaction monitoring, timely intervention, and alignment with global financial crime prevention efforts.