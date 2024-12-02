Diginex has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to acquire 100% of the equity interests of Findings, a cybersecurity and automation company.

Findings, supported by Magenta Venture Partners, provide optimal category supply chain risk monitoring and vendor risk automation solutions in the field of cybersecurity and sustainability regulatory compliance. Diginex highlights that this acquisition is part of the company’s mission to optimise its technological capabilities and expand its presence in the cybersecurity sector, while building a global compliance data verification and regulatory compliance automation system.

By utilising AI and data analysis, Diginex aims to optimise transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. The proposed transaction is set to integrate Findings’ expertise in AI-driven vendor risk management (VRM), real-time cloud audits and monitoring, innovative API-based verification automation, and secure data sharing. This will further strengthen Diginex’s platforms, such as diginexESG, diginexLUMEN, and diginexAPPRISE.

Terms of Diginex's acquisition of Findings

According to the terms outlined in the MOU, Diginex will acquire Findings for a total of up to USD 305 million, including USD 270 million in Diginex Limited shares and up to USD 35 million in cash, USD 20 million of which is subject to an earn-out provided certain financial targets are achieved. The share consideration will be valued based on the 60-business-day trailing VWAP of Diginex’s shares (DGNX) as of the MOU signing date, with shares subject to customary lock-up periods ranging from 9 to 18 months for Findings ' shareholders. Up to US$15 million cash consideration will be paid at closing, and the balance, which is subject to certain business performance metrics, will be paid in fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

Findings specialises in making risk-related strategic decisions through products such as AI-powered VRM for automated vendor risk management, CloudVRM for real-time clouds and SaaS vendors' cybersecurity audits, continuous monitoring, and Trust Exchange for verified and secured data sharing across regulated sectors. The proposed transaction will enable Findings to leverage Diginex’s global reach and resources to scale its impact in securing supply chains against evolving threats in the cloud and AI era.