Worldpay has announced a strategic partnership with Trulioo, a global digital identity platform, to introduce new safeguards for AI-powered, agent-led commerce.

The collaboration seeks to improve trust, consent, and accountability in digital payments increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence.

As AI-driven agents become more prominent in facilitating consumer purchases, verifying agent identities and securing auditable shopper consent has emerged as a critical requirement. According to Meticulous Research, the global AI in retail market is expected to reach USD 92.7 billion by 2032, highlighting the need for frameworks that ensure safe and transparent transactions.

Introducing the Know Your Agent framework

Central to the partnership is the Know Your Agent (KYA) framework, powered by a Digital Agent Passport. This tamper-proof credential bundle is designed to help merchants determine whether an AI agent is legitimate, authorised, and operating with proper consent. The KYA framework provides structured guidelines for verifying developer identities, code integrity, user consent, and the ongoing trustworthiness of agents in real time.

Through the KYA framework, merchants can validate consumer intent and the authority granted to AI agents, helping to prevent fraud and unauthorised purchases.

Balancing innovation and security in digital payments

The partnership introduces smart controls to manage AI agents effectively. Verified agents gain access to commerce platforms, unverified agents encounter friction, and malicious bots are automatically blocked. This approach aims to improve checkout conversion rates for merchants, enhance fraud detection, and provide consumers with confidence that their AI assistants are operating with proper permission.

By establishing an interoperable layer of trust across AI-powered transactions, the collaboration enables merchants and platforms to unlock new experiences without compromising security or visibility.

As AI continues to reshape digital commerce, the Worldpay-Trulioo partnership offers a model for integrating advanced payment technology with strong identity verification. The initiative underscores a broader industry trend: enabling AI-driven innovation while maintaining consumer trust and regulatory compliance in an increasingly automated marketplace.