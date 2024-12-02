Identity verification platform provider in Europe, IDnow, has recently announced that some of its flagship products achieved the ETSI 119 461 v2.1.1 certification, a technical standard considered a compliance benchmark for remote ID verification.

Developed by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), the certification was selected to become a standard for AML-compliant ID verification for qualified trust services and the upcoming AML regulation.

Obtaining the ETSI 119 461 v2.1.1 certification establishes the IDnow platform as one of the first providers within Europe to meet the requirements for strict biometric and security standards necessary for compliant identity verification, in line with current evolving European regulations.

The importance of staying compliant

As deepfakes and sophisticated types of online fraud continue to surge across the continent, especially in domains like finance, telecom, and mobility, the ETSI 119 461 v2.1.1 standard provides the outlines for compliant identity verification services, including biometric-integrity assurance and presentation attack detection.

The milestone represents a technical and security achievement, allowing the company to deliver advanced digital onboarding in most regulated countries within Europe.

Next steps

Thanks to the new certification, IDnow enables customers to adopt several compliant identity verification solutions, including automated identity verification, expert-led video ID verification, NFC (Near Field Communication) verification, electronic ID card (eID) verification, or EU Digital Identity (EUDI) wallet verification (which all banks must adopt by 2027).

Each of these options is supported by IDnow’s ID verification and fraud prevention platform, which uses a unique combination of certified biometric checks, seamless orchestration, and real-time fraud prevention to provide high-quality solutions for customers across Europe.

More details about IDnow

Germany-based digital identity and fraud prevention platform, IDnow, aims to transform trust into one of the most powerful assets in the digital world, delivering high-quality solutions focused on AI and SaaS to enhance security, effectively fight fraud, and remain compliant. Its portfolio of digital identity and fraud prevention solutions allows the company to establish, maintain, and enrich trust throughout the customer journey.

Currently, the company has offices in Germany, France, and the UK, and is backed by reputed institutional investors, including Seventure Partners and Corsair Capital.