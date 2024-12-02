Dispute prevention and remediation company Chargebacks911 has entered into a strategic collaboration with cside to provide layered payment protection for global merchants.

By joining forces, Chargebacks911 and cside aim to support their merchants in minimising chargebacks, preventing fraud, identifying website vulnerabilities, and complying with industry requirements in real time, optimising merchants’ overall customer experience.

Considering that chargeback fraud and client-side web attacks are increasing, merchants require proactive, layered solutions that safeguard revenue, ensure compliance, and protect customer trust. With this partnership, Chargebacks911 and cside plan to deliver services that enable businesses to navigate the current payment and security challenges.

Safeguarding payments for merchants worldwide

The collaboration merges Chargebacks911’s expertise in chargeback prevention and remediation with cside’s client-side security platform, which monitors user login locations, offers device identification data, and analyses web usage patterns. Through their combined capabilities, the two companies will allow merchant clients to benefit from proactive solutions that handle and prevent disputes, recover revenue, and deliver details on web users that can be leveraged for compelling evidence, especially with Visa’s Compelling Evidence 3.0 and Mastercard First-Party Trust Program.

Furthermore, as detailed by Chargebacks911, the partnership focuses on supporting merchants in capturing better payment flow data and device fingerprint to maximise the effectiveness and coverage of the services they offer for merchants. Additionally, by combining data and insights from both companies, firms are set to be able to gain layered protection against threats such as friendly fraud, operational inefficiencies, browser-based supply chain attacks, and fraudulent activity from compromised third-party scripts. Users will also be able to ensure industry compliance with payment regulations, including real-time enumeration attack identification and prevention to safeguard merchants from card testing attacks.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Chargebacks911 emphasised that, as evolving fraud tactics, emerging technology, and modifications in consumer behaviour negatively affect merchants, the collaboration with cside centres on bringing solutions that address the issue merchants struggle with, such as friendly fraud, false claims, and hidden browser-side risks that compromise customer trust.