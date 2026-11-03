Chainalysis has disclosed a cybersecurity incident that exposed some customer data, including names, email addresses, and user IDs.

The blockchain analytics company published details of the incident, stating it had been targeted in an attack similar to incidents recently experienced by other platforms. According to the company, the affected information is non-sensitive and limited to customer identifiers and contact details.

What the investigation has found so far

Chainalysis described its findings as preliminary and based on the investigation gathered to date. At this stage, the company said it has found no evidence of unauthorised access to investigation content, authentication credentials, or session tokens.

As a blockchain investigator, Chainalysis works with investigation content linked to its analytics activities. The company’s assessment separates the data confirmed as exposed, which is user IDs, names, and email addresses, from the categories it says remain unaffected. These include the investigative material and the access mechanisms tied to customer accounts.

The disclosure does not name the party behind the incident, and it does not say how many customers were affected.

Response and remediation measures

Chainalysis said it has brought in third-party cybersecurity specialists to support its response. In addition, it is using large language models to help review its security posture and reinforce its defences. AI tools are, therefore, part of the post-incident review alongside external expertise.

The company also stated that the incident is not related to the recent crypto theft at Binance, a clarification that separates the event from other security developments currently affecting the digital asset sector.

North Korea-linked activity in focus

The disclosure came during a period of heightened attention on Chainalysis’s research into state-linked crypto crime. Recently, in October 2026, Cointelegraph reported that Chainalysis had mapped a network of Russian intermediaries. According to that report, the network helped North Korean IT workers convert several million USD in cryptocurrency into cash.

Chainalysis also posted on X that suspected North Korea-linked hacks accounted for almost 89% of reported crypto hack losses in 2026. The comparable figure in 2021 was 15%. This shift points to a growing concentration of hack-related losses among actors the company associates with North Korea.