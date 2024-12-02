Chainalysis and BVNK expand compliance tools for Layer1 payments

Chainalysis and BVNK have expanded their partnership to integrate Chainalysis’ transaction monitoring tools into BVNK’s self-hosted digital asset payments infrastructure.

The update is intended to give businesses using BVNK Layer1 direct access to blockchain risk monitoring tools as part of their day-to-day payment operations. Through this arrangement, companies that already hold a licence for Chainalysis Know Your Transaction (KYT) can connect the service to BVNK Layer1 using a bring-your-own-key model.

This allows transaction monitoring features to be activated through the Layer1 dashboard without requiring additional system integrations. Businesses can assess transaction risk, monitor wallet addresses and take action on flagged activity from within the same environment they use to manage payments.

BVNK Layer1 is positioned as a self-hosted and self-custody payments framework for digital assets. It is designed to allow companies to build and operate payment flows internally, while relying on pre-built infrastructure for functions such as wallet management, reconciliation and blockchain connectivity.

Compliance embedded into self-hosted payments infrastructure

Chainalysis KYT provides real-time monitoring of cryptocurrency transactions using blockchain analytics to identify activity associated with fraud, sanctions exposure or other compliance risks. The service is used by a range of exchanges, financial institutions and public sector bodies to meet regulatory and risk management requirements.

Representatives from Chainalysis highlighted that the deeper technical integration supports ongoing cooperation between the two companies and is intended to reduce friction for shared customers that already rely on KYT. BVNK officials described compliance tooling as an important component of payment infrastructure, rather than an external add-on, and said the integration is designed to support regulatory obligations without adding operational complexity.

The partnership also extends to token monitoring through Chainalysis Sentinel for stablecoin issuers and tokenised asset providers using BVNK Layer1. Sentinel focuses on tracking token activity beyond initial issuance, including secondary market movements and wallet exposure across multiple risk categories, and can be linked with KYT for oversight.