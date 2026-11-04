Claudia Pincovski
04 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read
Mashreq adds generative AI to its fraud platform with Clari5
Mercado Bitcoin halts deposits and withdrawals after security incident
BTCPay Server links hot wallet attacks to outdated server versions
Trading 212 deploys Cardamon AI compliance platform across markets
Agentic ecommerce: five things a new report reveals about risk
ThetaRay after Sibos 2026: AI-native compliance moves from pilot to production
Protected without noticing: why authentication should start with the customer
Preparing fraud teams for the age of AI and agentic commerce
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