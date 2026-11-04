Trading 212 has partnered with UK-based regtech Cardamon to deploy its AI compliance platform across its jurisdictions, markets, and products.

The UK-based savings and investment platform will use Cardamon’s technology to monitor regulatory change and map its obligations across the markets and product lines in which it operates. According to the announcement, Trading 212 recorded a significant reduction in the time its compliance team spent on certain regulatory monitoring and mapping workflows within the first few weeks of implementation.

Embedded in existing workflows

Cardamon does not operate as a standalone compliance tool. Instead, it integrates with the systems Trading 212’s teams already use, including Slack and Jira. Its AI agents identify relevant regulatory changes, notify the appropriate teams, and create tasks directly within those tools. The aim is to place compliance activity inside day-to-day operations without adding another layer of systems or processes for staff to manage.

Alexandra Meres, Group Regulatory and Policy Lead at Trading 212, noted that the company’s growth in scale, product range, and markets has brought greater regulatory responsibility and complexity. The official added that because the platform fits into existing workflows, teams do not need to build new processes around a separate piece of technology.

How the platform works

Cardamon describes its platform as a set of digital teammates supporting a client’s compliance function. Once the platform is embedded, its agents can map a client’s regulatory position in minutes, a task the company says usually takes months.

Monitoring is continuous rather than based on periodic gap analysis. Trading 212 receives a real-time, collaborative view of its regulatory position in each relevant jurisdiction, in whichever language the reviewer requires. A firm of Trading 212’s size receives many regulatory updates daily, so the platform filters them and surfaces only those relevant to its business, jurisdictions, and product lines.

In addition, for each relevant update, Cardamon assesses the likely impact on the business and recommends the action required, applying the client’s own methodology. Its agentic capability also goes beyond alerts. If instructed, the agents can update policies and controls and implement the necessary regulatory changes. This allows the platform to support the compliance workflow from start to finish.

Regtech and multi-jurisdictional expansion

The deployment reflects a challenge common to investment and fintech platforms operating in several jurisdictions: regulatory requirements multiply as firms add markets and products. Areg Nzsdejan, Co-Founder & CEO of Cardamon, said traditional compliance processes can struggle to keep pace in such conditions. This is particularly true when teams manage differing requirements across separate systems.

Cardamon graduated from Y Combinator in 2025, and its other clients include Nubank and Paddle. The addition of Trading 212 extends its client base among regulated financial services firms that use AI agents for regulatory monitoring, impact assessment, and implementation tasks.