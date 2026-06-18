Broadridge has joined Anthropic's Project Glasswing, an initiative using AI models to strengthen cybersecurity across critical software infrastructure.

Project Glasswing brings together organisations that build or maintain software for critical infrastructure, with particular focus on the financial services sector. The initiative addresses an evolving threat landscape by enabling participants to deploy Claude Mythos Preview, Anthropic's unreleased frontier AI model, to strengthen defensive security efforts. The model is being made available to participants specifically to identify vulnerabilities and strengthen security measures across foundational systems.

Cybersecurity focus in financial services

Broadridge's participation reflects the growing emphasis on cybersecurity within financial infrastructure. As a provider of technology and services to financial institutions globally, Broadridge maintains systems that form part of the financial ecosystem's critical infrastructure. According to Tim Gokey, chief executive of Broadridge, the company's participation in the initiative reflects the importance of cybersecurity to market resilience. In addition, it was also stated that Broadridge is participating to apply AI models to its own systems, helping the company anticipate emerging threats and contribute to a safer financial ecosystem.

Project Glasswing participants will have access to Claude Mythos Preview to strengthen defensive security efforts across foundational systems. The timing of the initiative reflects industry awareness that cyberattack surface area across critical infrastructure remains substantial. Furthermore, through the process of bringing together organisations responsible for critical software, the project aims to apply advanced AI capabilities to address vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

Implications for the sector

The initiative extends beyond individual company security to broader ecosystem resilience. Organisations participating in Project Glasswing maintain software that collectively represents a significant portion of the world's shared cyberattack surface. This means improvements to security measures across participating organisations have the potential to reduce systemic risk across financial infrastructure.

Broadridge's involvement alongside other critical infrastructure providers suggests a coordinated industry response to cybersecurity challenges. The use of AI models specifically for defensive purposes represents a shift in how organisations approach threat identification and mitigation. Rather than reactive responses to breaches, the initiative focuses on proactive identification of vulnerabilities using advanced models.

The project's structure, bringing together builders and maintainers of critical software, indicates recognition that cybersecurity challenges require co-ordinated effort across the ecosystem rather than isolated defences within individual organisations. Broadridge's participation positions the company within this collaborative framework as both a user of the AI model and a contributor to industry-wide security improvements.