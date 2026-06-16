OneSpan has launched early access to a digital credentials solution designed to help organisations issue, manage, and verify identities across digital wallets.

US-based OneSpan has announced an early-access release of its digital credentials solution at Identiverse 2026 in Las Vegas, designed to simplify how organisations connect to a fragmented digital wallet ecosystem through a single integration layer. The solution enables the secure issuance and verification of digital credentials across multiple wallets without requiring separate integrations for each wallet, standard, or trust framework. General availability is expected in the coming weeks.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of accelerating regulatory timelines under eIDAS 2.0. EU member states must make digital identity wallets available to citizens by December 2026, and banks and other relying parties must support digital wallets for user onboarding and authentication by December 2027.

Credentials, fraud context, and authentication integration

Digital credentials enable a reusable, portable identity that can be shared securely across services, reducing reliance on document uploads and selfie-based verification methods that introduce friction and increasing exposure to AI-driven fraud attacks. OneSpan's solution combines digital credentials with existing authentication methods, including multi-factor authentication and passkeys, allowing organisations to introduce credential-based experiences without disrupting current user journeys.

The single integration layer is designed to address a practical adoption barrier: the digital wallet ecosystem currently comprises multiple competing standards, wallet types, and trust frameworks, making individual integrations complex and resource-intensive for organisations seeking to support credential-based identity at scale.

Regulatory urgency and market readiness

The eIDAS 2.0 framework establishes binding timelines that create a compliance imperative for financial institutions and other relying parties across the EU. For banks in particular, the December 2027 deadline for supporting digital wallet-based onboarding and authentication represents a material infrastructure requirement that needs to be scoped and implemented within the next 18 months.

OneSpan is accepting early access registrations for organisations seeking to prepare ahead of general availability.