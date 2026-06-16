alrajhi capital has selected EquiLend as its securities finance technology partner, intended to support the build-out of a more efficient and scalable securities lending business.

Under the agreement, EquiLend Spire will handle alrajhi capital's books and records, while additional modules will cover post-trade processing, data services, and trading functionality. The combination is designed to give alrajhi capital the infrastructure needed to manage securities lending activity as institutional participation in the market grows.

Mohammed Alkassem, Head of Securities Services at alrajhi capital, said the priority has been to build a scalable and sustainable securities finance business that supports the evolving needs of institutional investors and market participants.

Securities lending in Saudi Arabia

The partnership forms part of alrajhi capital's strategy to expand Shariah-compliant securities financing solutions in Saudi Arabia, in line with the country's Vision 2030 agenda. The company said the move is intended to strengthen market infrastructure and support the long-term development of the Kingdom's capital markets, while broadening market accessibility and improving operational capabilities for its securities finance clients.

At the same time, EquiLend representatives said Saudi Arabia has progressed quickly in developing its securities lending market, and that the participation of established institutions such as alrajhi capital is expected to contribute to deepening liquidity in the Kingdom's securities lending sector. They added that the agreement reflects growing interest in securities finance markets across the Middle East. EquiLend, which is based in the US, supports a securities finance network spanning books and records, post-trade, data and trading services for institutional clients internationally.

For EquiLend, the agreement extends its presence in the Middle East's securities finance sector, following continued growth in market participation across Saudi Arabia. For alrajhi capital, the partnership is positioned as a step toward establishing a securities lending business capable of scaling alongside the expansion of Saudi Arabia's capital markets.