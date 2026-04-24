AU10TIX, a global identity verification and fraud prevention company, has been using Camunda, a Germany-based enterprise orchestration platform, to support Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) workflows at scale since 2022, and continues to expand its use of the platform.

The deployment coordinates document and photo capture, automated authenticity and consistency checks, third-party risk screening, and decision handling into a single transparent business process.

Results are consolidated into a single case, enabling automated approval and decline decisions while routing exceptions to manual review where required. Centralised monitoring and analytics through Camunda Optimize provides operational oversight, performance transparency, and service level accountability across AU10TIX's high-volume identity operations.

Operational benefits and compliance positioning

The orchestration approach allows AU10TIX to manage complex identity processes without embedding decision logic inside application code, making it easier to scale, introduce new verification scenarios, and maintain configurability as regulatory requirements and fraud patterns evolve. The separation of process logic from application code also supports greater transparency across workflows, a material consideration in regulated identity verification environments where auditability and explainability are increasingly required.

Furthermore, KYC and KYB processes involve multiple systems, external data sources, and decision points that must be coordinated consistently at high volumes. Orchestration platforms that centralise this coordination reduce operational fragmentation, improve exception handling, and provide a governed audit trail across the verification lifecycle.

Talking about the collaboration, David Voschina, Vice President of Research and Development at AU10TIX, mentioned that Camunda provides robust orchestration for critical business processes, enabling faster scaling, more efficient introduction of new verification scenarios, and greater transparency to support a proactive defence framework.

Expanding on this, Stéphane Faivre-Duboz, Vice President of Sales EMEA at Camunda, noted that AU10TIX has a scalable orchestration foundation that connects systems, services, and decisions into one governed process, enabling both compliance and continuous growth.