Lithuania-based Perlas Finance has selected AMLYZE to further optimise its compliance framework and support it in mitigating money laundering and other financial crimes.

Perlas Finance provides its services through a customer service network that includes over 2,500 physical payment terminals across Lithuania. This infrastructure supports the company in offering a range of financial services, including recurring bill payments, money transfers, mobile top-ups, and a variety of other payment solutions. Ensuring the highest level of compliance in bringing these services to the market represents one of Perlas Finance’s core commitments and strategic priorities.

Mitigating suspicious activity more effectively

Embedding AMLYZE’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions is set to enable Perlas Finance to benefit from advanced modules covering real-time and retrospective transaction monitoring, customer risk assessment, AML/CFT investigations, and PEP, sanctions, and adverse media screening. With these capabilities, the company will be able to detect and mitigate suspicious activity more effectively, in turn ensuring ongoing compliance with regulatory requirements.

Moreover, commenting on the decision to select AMLYZE’s solutions, representatives from Perlas Finance emphasised that, as the company actively develops new services, its focus is on improving the maturity of its compliance function. By adopting new tools, Perlas Finance can further support its goal and deliver on its commitments. At the same time, AMLYZE mentioned that its technology is designed to support financial services providers, including Perlas Finance, to stay ahead of evolving threats while meeting regulatory expectations.

Not long before this announcement, AMLYZE’s platform was chosen by LCKY Group to support compliance tech. The company’s service was set to be implemented across the network, which encompassed 44 credit unions and over 100 service points in Lithuania. Also, the agreement designated AMLYZE as the main supplier of AML and CFT technology for the group, with the latter deploying the full suite of solutions provided by the company. The move highlighted LCKU Group’s commitment to scaling transparency and ensuring robust compliance with both national and EU regulatory standards.