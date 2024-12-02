Lithuania's LCKU Group selects AMLYZE for compliance tech

AMLYZE’s platform will now be implemented across the network, which includes 44 credit unions and more than 100 service points nationwide.

The agreement designates AMLYZE as the main supplier of anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) technology for the group, formally known as Lietuvos centrinė kredito unija (LCKU).

Comprehensive compliance coverage

As part of the arrangement, the credit union group will deploy the full AMLYZE solution suite. This includes both real-time and retrospective transaction monitoring, screening for politically exposed persons (PEPs), sanctions, and negative media coverage, as well as customer risk assessment and case management tools for advanced AML investigations.

Officials from LCKU stated that the decision to implement the AMLYZE system reflects their commitment to improving transparency and ensuring robust compliance with both national and EU regulatory standards. They noted that AML processes are not only a legal obligation but also an institutional responsibility aimed at maintaining public trust in credit unions.

Representatives from AMLYZE said the deployment marks a significant step forward in the company’s work with regulated financial institutions operating at scale. According to the company, the modular nature of its platform is designed to support centralised financial organisations that serve regional client bases.

Founded in 2019 and commercially launched in late 2022, AMLYZE offers Software-as-a-Service compliance tools targeted at the financial services industry. Its products were developed by a team with prior experience in regulatory supervision and law enforcement collaboration.

In addition to its core platform, the company recently introduced AMLTRIX, a framework aimed at helping financial institutions standardise how they detect and address financial crime. The initiative is intended to facilitate a more unified approach to compliance across jurisdictions.