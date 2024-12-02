Singapore authorities have directed Apple and Google to tighten controls on their messaging platforms to curb attempts to impersonate state agencies. The news concerns an announcement from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Authorities issued the instruction under the Online Criminal Harms Act after detecting scams on Apple’s iMessage and Google Messages in which individuals posed as organisations, including the national postal operator SingPost.

The move follows earlier warnings to Meta Platforms, which faced potential financial penalties in September 2025 unless it introduced stronger identity-verification tools on Facebook to reduce cases of fraudulent accounts imitating senior public officials.

Measures required under the new directive

Government departments already use a domestic SMS registry that limits the use of the ‘gov.sg’ label to verified senders. However, this safeguard does not extend to iMessage or Google Messages. Police noted that messages on these platforms appear alongside SMS texts, making it harder for users to distinguish legitimate communication from fraudulent activity. Police representatives said people might assume that any message marked ‘gov.sg’ within these apps is authentic because the interface does not clearly separate platform-based messages from SMS.

Under the order, Apple and Google must stop user accounts and group chats from adopting display names that imitate ‘gov.sg’ or other public bodies. They are also required to block or filter messages that attempt such spoofing. The ministry stated that both companies have agreed to follow the directive and encouraged users to install app updates to activate the new protections.

Google officials said the company is working with authorities to implement these measures and indicated that the changes align with its ongoing initiatives to limit fraudulent activity, including automatic filtering of suspicious content. Apple did not provide immediate comment, but ministry officials said the company has committed to implementing the required adjustments.