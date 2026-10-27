ADVANCE.AI has achieved ISO/IEC 30107-3 Level 3 certification for presentation attack detection, after blocking all 125 spoofing attempts in testing.

Singapore-based ADVANCE.AI, a provider of AI-powered digital identity verification, compliance, and credit information services, has achieved Level 3 certification in Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) under the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard. PAD testing assesses whether a camera-based liveness check can distinguish a real person from a printed photo, mask, or replayed video, typically during know-your-customer (KYC) onboarding or applications for services such as loans. Level 3 is a higher tier than the PAD Level 2 certification ADVANCE.AI received in 2024.

Testing against two types of attack

BixeLab, an independent biometric laboratory accredited under the NIST-administered National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP), carried out 125 advanced spoofing attempts, all of which ADVANCE.AI’s software detected. The certification follows the company’s CEN/TS 18099 Injection Attack Detection certification.

Presentation attacks try to fool a smartphone or laptop camera with a printed photo, mask, or video instead of a real person, while injection attacks bypass the camera altogether by feeding deepfake video directly into the device’s system. Together, the two certifications give banks and financial services firms independent validation against both routes. Fraudsters are increasingly using AI either to generate videos that spoof camera-based liveness checks or to inject deepfakes into the data stream.

Scam losses across the region

The certification comes as scam losses rise in the region. According to a United Nations report, victims across East and Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand lost up to USD 114 billion to online scams in 2025. In Indonesia, the Indonesia Anti-Scam Centre run by the country’s financial services authority, OJK, received nearly 550,000 fraud reports between November 2024 and April 2026, with about 49% filed by victims through banks and payment system providers.

Alfred Yu, Head of AI at ADVANCE.AI, stated that fraudsters are becoming better at bypassing the liveness checks used to confirm a real person is present when opening an account or applying for a loan. According to Yu, the PAD Level 3 certification gives banks and financial services firms third-party evidence that the company’s biometric technology can withstand sophisticated spoofing attacks. ADVANCE.AI is part of Advance Intelligence Group, which is backed by investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Warburg Pincus, Northstar, and EDBI.