Adclear raises EUR 2.4 million in Seed funding

Adclear, an AI compliance platform for UK brands, has raised EUR 2.4 million in a Seed funding round led by Outward VC and backed by AFG Partners and Tenity.

Launched in 2024, the company’s AI-driven platform helps marketing teams at banks and fintechs in the UK, including Lloyds Banking Group, PensionBee, Plum, Yonder, InvestEngine, ActivTrades, and Trade Nation. With AAR increasing tenfold since its pre-seed funding from January 2025, Adclear aims to become a dominant player in the region’s financial promotions (FinProm) market. Haatch and Force Over Mass Capital are also backing this funding round, after investing in the company at pre-seed.

AI to automate financial promotion processes

Adclear automates compliance checks that financial institutions and companies must make on all their marketing content and product updates, working closely with compliance teams to improve their daily workflows and using AI for repetitive and manual processes. Its tech is used by crypto and trading platforms, banks, and fintechs to ensure that what they share with customers is compliant with relevant regulations, while also offering an in-depth audit trail for compliance teams.

As teams run their imagery, videos, articles, ads, and more through the platform, the AI provides detailed and fast feedback on what changes are required for creating complaint marketing messages. According to the press release, the platform decreases review time by 88% on average, enabling brands to move fast without dealing with additional risks, as well as freeing compliance specialists from the complex task of repetitive manual reviews.

Adclear will utilise the funds raised to expand its current team and presence outside of the UK, as well as to introduce new solutions. After establishing itself in the UK market and supporting brands to navigate FCA, ASA, and other regulations, the company recently scaled its operations to include EU and US-regulated markets. Adclear also aims to expand in the APAC and MENA regions in the near future as well.