UAE-based Yuze Digital has entered into a partnership with India-based Transcorp International Limited to support the launch of a digital financial platform targeting freelancers, digital content creators, and social media influencers in India. The platform is built on Transcorp's Reserve Bank of India-regulated prepaid payment infrastructure, providing a compliant and scalable foundation for delivering financial services across the country.

The platform enables users to receive payments, manage income, track expenses, and maintain financial records within a single digital environment. The initiative is positioned as a response to the growing scale of India's gig and creator economy, where millions of independent earners continue to operate with limited access to structured financial tools.

Regulatory context and market relevance

The partnership is framed in part around recent regulatory developments in India, including tax reporting requirements that have accelerated the formalisation of freelancers, creators, and influencers within the structured financial ecosystem. As compliance obligations increase for this segment, demand for accessible, regulation-aligned financial tools has grown correspondingly.

Yuze Digital's CEO, Rabih Sfeir, said the platform was designed to help users remain aligned with compliance requirements while simplifying financial management. Additionally, Transcorp's CEO for payment systems, Ayan Agarwal, described India's gig and creator economy as one of the most significant structural shifts in how value is earned and transacted in the country. Transcorp holds a perpetual prepaid payment instrument licence in India.

Expansion roadmap

The partnership marks the initial phase of Yuze Digital's India expansion, with an early focus on freelancers and independent earners. A subsequent rollout is planned to introduce broader SME-focused financial solutions, including invoicing, collections, and business account capabilities.

Industry context

India's freelancer and creator economy has expanded rapidly alongside the growth of digital platforms, remote work, and social commerce. Despite this growth, financial infrastructure tailored to the income patterns and compliance needs of independent earners has remained limited, with many continuing to rely on general-purpose consumer banking products that do not accommodate variable income flows or support structured expense tracking and invoicing.

The combination of a purpose-built financial management platform with regulated prepaid infrastructure addresses both the product gap and the compliance dimension of this market. For Transcorp, the partnership extends its prepaid infrastructure into a new use case aligned with its stated focus on underserved segments. For Yuze Digital, it provides the regulatory standing and distribution foundation needed to operate at scale in a market with a significant but structurally fragmented target audience.