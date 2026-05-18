BNP Paribas joins CMG's global underwriter network

Capital Markets Gateway and BNP Paribas have partnered, with the France-based bank joining CMG's global underwriter network as investor and client.

The partnership supports CMG's ongoing efforts to modernise equity capital markets (ECM) workflows and follows the company's recent expansion into London.

BNP Paribas joins an existing group of underwriter-investors that includes Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Fidelity Investments, Franklin Templeton, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada, TD Securities, and UBS. Through the arrangement, BNP Paribas is expected to use CMG's platform to support data intelligence capabilities and drive further development across the ECM value chain.

Expanding EMEA infrastructure

The announcement follows CMG's London expansion, which was intended to broaden access to institutional participants across EMEA markets. BNP Paribas will also join CMG's regional working group, contributing input on product development and providing perspective on evolving market requirements in Europe.

BNP Paribas operates across 64 countries and holds a significant presence in European capital markets, bringing ECM expertise to CMG's network at a time when the platform is scaling its global footprint. The bank's participation is positioned as both a financial commitment and an operational one, with its involvement in the working group suggesting a role in shaping the platform's regional development.

CMG describes its platform as delivering data infrastructure and connected workflows designed to support origination and execution processes within ECM. The platform aims to bring structure and real-time connectivity to what have traditionally been fragmented workflows across the equity issuance lifecycle.

Strategic context

The ECM technology space has seen growing interest from major financial institutions seeking to digitise and streamline deal workflows, from bookbuilding and investor targeting through to pricing and allocation. CMG's model, which builds a shared network infrastructure supported by bank investors who are also platform clients, reflects a broader trend of consortium-style fintech adoption in capital markets, where network effects are central to the value proposition.

The addition of BNP Paribas represents a further step in CMG's stated EMEA strategy, reinforcing its position as a platform with both US and European institutional backing. With its London presence now established and a major European bank formally integrated into its network, CMG appears to be consolidating the foundations for broader regional growth.