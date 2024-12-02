Wio Bank to launch UAE’s first account for content creators

The 1 Billion Followers Summit has announced its partnership with Wio Bank in order to launch the Middle East’s first bank account built for content creators.

Following this announcement, Wio Bank collaborated with the 1 Billion Followers Summit and Visa in order to launch Wio Creators, an integrated banking solution that was developed for content creators through the use of Wio Business.

In addition, the newly launched bank account represents an important step in Wio Bank’s strategy of delivering human-centric, future-ready banking.

Building an integrated ecosystem to support the content creation industry and drive the sustainable growth and development of the creative economy

According to the official press release, the initiative is shaped by insights from a banked study, which found that creators are currently looking for low subscription fees, simple licensing and account setup, as well as automated invoicing and payment reminders, secure and efficient integration with multiple payment gateways, easy-to-use financial reporting, and exclusive benefits.

With this in mind, Wio Creators was developed in order to respond directly to industry realities, aiming to provide creators with the possibility to benefit from a free 12-month Wio Business account with no minimum balance and an account setup that is fully online, completed within 72 hours with no branch visits or paperwork required. At the same time, the solution also provides built-in invoicing tools for faster billing, unlimited virtual cards for organised expenses, and multi-currency accounts (AED, USD, GBP, and EUR) with a guaranteed AED/USD rate for secure and efficient cross-border work, alongside several curated professional loyalty offers.

Moreover, this latest offering from Wio Bank also supports the UAE’s initiative to support content creation, talent, and development. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.