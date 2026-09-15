Wells Fargo has launched ExpressSend Mobile, enabling customers to send international transfers through its mobile banking app to 12 countries.

Wells Fargo has announced the nationwide rollout of ExpressSend Mobile, integrating its existing international money transfer service directly into the Wells Fargo Mobile app. The move allows customers to manage domestic banking and cross-border remittances within a single application, rather than relying on a separate platform or in-branch service.

Platform capabilities

Through ExpressSend Mobile, customers can:

send money to family and friends in 12 countries.

transfer funds to a bank account or a cash pickup location.

track transfers in real time and receive status alerts.

add and edit recipient details within the app.

view applicable exchange rates and transfer fees before completing a transaction.

receive a fee waiver on their first ExpressSend transfer.

According to the announcement, the feature responds to customer demand for a more convenient way to support family members abroad without leaving the primary banking app. It was also mentioned that the update reflects the bank's broader effort to expand digital banking tools that align with customers' daily financial routines.

Remittance corridors and market positioning

ExpressSend supports transfers from the US to Mexico, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, India, the Philippines, and Vietnam. These corridors correspond to some of the largest remittance flows originating from the US, a market historically served by specialised money transfer operators alongside traditional banks.

Through the process of embedding ExpressSend directly into its mobile app, Wells Fargo is positioning the service to compete more directly with dedicated remittance apps and fintech money transfer providers, which have expanded their US customer base in recent years by offering mobile-first, low-friction international transfers. Wells Fargo has stated that it is the only major US bank currently offering a dedicated mobile remittance service, a distinction that may influence how other large US banks approach their own cross-border payment offerings.

Implications for digital banking

The integration reflects a wider trend among traditional banks to consolidate financial services, including international payments, within unified mobile platforms rather than offering them as standalone products. For Wells Fargo, embedding remittances into its core mobile app may support customer retention among users who previously turned to third-party providers for cross-border transfers.