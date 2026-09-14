Lumin Digital has partnered with MX Technologies to enable secure, standards-based Open Banking connectivity for US financial institutions.

The integration allows retail and business users to link their bank accounts to supported third-party financial apps without sharing usernames or passwords, using application programming interfaces (APIs) and OAuth 2.0 authentication.

Data sharing built on consumer permissioning

The integration is designed to give users greater visibility and control over how their financial information is accessed and shared. According to Sean Weadock, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Lumin Digital, the integration reflects a broader shift in financial data sharing towards secure APIs, consumer control, and interoperability, with an architecture intended to evolve alongside industry standards and regulatory expectations. Jane Barratt, Chief Advocacy Officer and Head of Global Public Policy at MX, added that the collaboration is intended to help financial institutions deliver consumer-permissioned connectivity that gives users transparency into how their data is shared and confidence in the financial tools they choose to connect.

The integration is intended to support three capabilities for financial institutions on the Lumin platform. Users will be able to see where their financial data is shared and revoke access to individual third-party applications. In addition, direct API connections are designed to improve reliability and support near real-time access to connected financial experiences, reducing reliance on screen scraping. Persistent, supported connections are also intended to reduce unnecessary reauthentication.

Part of Lumin's wider FDX approach

The MX integration operates within Lumin FDX, Lumin Digital's framework for standards-based financial data sharing, built on specifications established by the Financial Data Exchange (FDX). Lumin FDX is designed to support multiple aggregation providers through a common framework, allowing financial institutions to connect consumers and businesses with a wider range of financial applications while retaining visibility and control over which applications can access their data.

Through the process of enabling consumer-permissioned data sharing through APIs, Lumin FDX is positioned to support the industry's continued shift away from screen scraping towards connectivity methods intended to be more reliable and more transparent for consumers. For Lumin's clients, the framework is intended to provide a scalable foundation for connected financial experiences as Open Banking standards and regulatory expectations continue to develop.

The MX integration is currently rolling out to financial institutions on the Lumin platform, with additional aggregator integrations expected to become available in the coming months. Lumin Digital and MX Technologies noted that each party is responsible for its own statements regarding the partnership, and that any statements on future product availability are forward-looking and subject to change.