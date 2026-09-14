SoftBank Group has secured an upsized USD 11.87 billion loan to support its investment in OpenAI.

According to the announcement, the two-year facility was finalised last week and drew commitments from around 20 banks, according to sources who asked not to be identified because they were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter. SoftBank declined to comment on the transaction.

Part of a wider financing push

The new loan adds to a series of debt-financing transactions SoftBank has carried out this year in connection with its OpenAI investment. These include a USD 10 billion margin loan secured against its OpenAI stake and a potential bond sale of up to USD 20 billion, amid broader concerns about credit risk in the artificial intelligence sector.

SoftBank said last week that it would repay the outstanding balance of a USD 40 billion loan it obtained earlier in 2026 to finance its OpenAI investment. The company plans to settle the USD 25.9 billion it owes on 15 September 2026. The non-collateralised loan had originally been due to mature in March 2027.

SoftBank is also scheduled to meet investors in New York this week to gauge interest in a potential US dollar junk-bond sale, for which it is considering raising between USD 10 billion and USD 20 billion, according to people familiar with the plans cited last month.

Market reaction and industry context

SoftBank shares fell by as much as 13% on Monday, the steepest decline since 17 July 2026. The financing news coincided with comments from AI industry executives calling for a slower pace of AI model development amid rising concerns about associated risks. OpenAI's chief executive told Fortune that the company would not proceed with a public offering this year while it addresses safety-related concerns.

SoftBank, founded and led by its chief executive, is expected to invest close to USD 65 billion in OpenAI by October 2026. According to Bloomberg data, the company has raised the equivalent of about USD 37 billion so far this year through offshore and domestic bond sales and loans, including the latest facility.