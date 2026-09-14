NewsFintech

Experian launches AI-powered decisioning platform Activate

CP

Claudia Pincovski

14 Sep 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
product launchAIartificial intelligencecredit cardsdata
Countries:
World

News on Fintech

Froda launches in France through an embedded partnership with Shine

29 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Lloyds partners with BankiFi to launch Get Paid invoicing tool

29 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Saffron Building Society selects FintechOS for mortgage origination

28 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Klar Empresarial expands 360 platform to PFAEs and RESICO taxpayers

28 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

IBM links Digital Asset Haven to Swift ledger, adds on-premises beta

28 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Webinars on Fintech

Reducing Involuntary Churn Through Tokenization and Payment Recovery

13 Aug 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Shape the Future of B2B Payments: Join the EU Visa Spotlight – Embedded Payment

18 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

The changing face of credit – Why modern issuers need a new kind of agility

28 Oct 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

SEPA Inst – lessons learned and next steps

30 Jan 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

Regulation Ready: Mastering EU Instant Payments with Strategic Insights

21 Nov 2024 / 5 min read / Fintech
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright