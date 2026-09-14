Experian has introduced Experian Activate, an AI-enabled decisioning engine designed to power Experian Marketplace, its comparison-shopping platform for credit cards, personal loans, and auto insurance. The new engine is intended to connect Experian's more than 90 million members with credit and financial product offers that better match their individual profiles and current financial circumstances

According to the company, Experian Activate combines credit data, analytics, artificial intelligence capabilities, consumer-permissioned financial information such as cash flow data, and lender-specific underwriting criteria within a single platform. The stated aim is to help lenders identify qualified consumers more efficiently while giving consumers access to offers more closely aligned with their financial situation.

Real-time decisioning replaces static data models

A key distinction between Experian Activate and conventional comparison marketplaces lies in how consumer data is used. Rather than relying on pre-screened lists or data refreshed at set intervals, the platform evaluates consumers using real-time information at the point they are actively seeking credit. Experian states this allows lenders to base decisions on more current financial data, while consumers are more likely to see offers that reflect their present circumstances rather than historical snapshots.

The same real-time credit intelligence underpinning Experian Marketplace has also been extended to third-party platforms, including ChatGPT, allowing financial recommendations to surface in additional digital environments where consumers may be searching for financial products.

Cash flow data integrated into credit decisioning

As part of the rollout, Experian has incorporated its Cashflow Attributes tool into Experian Marketplace. This allows participating lenders to combine consumer-permissioned cash flow data with traditional credit information, aiming to build a more complete picture of a consumer's financial position.

Through a single connection, consumers can link their bank accounts, enabling Experian to generate cash flow insights while simultaneously feeding payment history into Experian Boost, a feature that allows bill payment data to be added to a consumer's credit file. When consumers opt to connect their accounts, the resulting cash flow insights can be factored into credit decisioning within the same session, which Experian says allows lenders to assess a broader financial profile and extend offers to a wider pool of applicants.

Positioning within financial inclusion efforts

Experian frames the launch as part of a wider effort to expand access to credit through alternative data sources, particularly for consumers whose credit files may not fully reflect their current financial behaviour. The company cites its own research indicating that 60% of consumers previously denied credit, or offered less favourable loan terms than expected, believe the outcome would have differed had lenders considered their recent income and banking activity alongside traditional credit history.

The development reflects a broader industry trend in which credit bureaus and marketplaces are increasingly incorporating consumer-permissioned data and AI-based decisioning to complement traditional credit scoring models, as lenders look for ways to assess risk more precisely while reaching consumers who may be underserved by conventional credit metrics.