Real-time, rail-agnostic money movement platform Volt has inked a strategic partnership with ClearBank to enable advanced merchant account capabilities across the UK and Europe.

Through this collaboration, Volt will be able to provide improvements to its account-based cash management capabilities across the two regions, positioning Open Banking payments a step further in achieving their extensive operational potential.

Meeting merchants' needs at scale

As a result of this partnership, Volt is now able to deliver ClearBank-powered EUR and GBP payment accounts, virtual IBANs, and named accounts to enterprise merchants and payment service providers (PSPs) leveraging its real-time, bank-direct payment initiation solutions. With this, businesses can track every stage of the payment value chain, automate reconciliations, and initiate payouts and refunds.

Furthermore, these features, which were previously unavailable to global merchants using real-time payments, optimise Open Banking by including capabilities beyond payment initiation, such as payouts, refunds, user-level fund attribution, and full lifecycle management. Subsequently, they deliver Open Banking payments that facilitate achieving feature parity with cards.

Talking about the move, Steffen Vollert, Volt’s co-founder and CEO, said that meeting the complex money management and movement needs of merchants remains at the core of both Volt and ClearBank’s operations. Advancing solutions aims to bring the full potential of A2A payments, not only throughout Europe, but at a global level.

Adding to this, John Salter, Chief Customer Officer at ClearBank, mentioned that the company’s platform will allow Volt, across the UK and Europe, to provide optimal payment solutions and improved customer experiences, while it centres its efforts on the resilience, scalability, and regulatory capabilities that stay at the core of growth. By working together, Volt and ClearBank seek to further augment financial services and serve the needs and demands of users, regardless of their locations.

The partnership with Volt comes on the heels of several other moves recently made by ClearBank. Just in January 2026, ClearBank joined forces with PhotonPay to extend the latter’s access to the UK domestic payment infrastructure. Not long before this, the company teamed up with Taurus in an agreement set to enable it leverage Taurus-PROTECT for its stablecoin operations