VEON and Mastercard have entered into a collaboration to develop digital financial services across Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan. The partnership combines VEON's local digital platforms, customer reach, and data capabilities with Mastercard's global payments network and financial services technology.

Scope of the collaboration

The two companies intend to explore the development of financial services including AI-powered credit scoring, embedded finance, and digital wallets, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. The planned offering would also include merchant services, loyalty programmes, and remittance services for consumers, small businesses, and enterprises operating across VEON's markets.

The collaboration is intended to address barriers that limit access to formal financial services in the region, including limited credit history, cash-heavy economies, fragmented payment infrastructure, and distance from banking channels. According to the GSMA, more than 2 billion mobile money accounts are now registered globally, reflecting the expanding role of mobile-enabled financial services in extending access to the digital economy, particularly in emerging markets.

Rollout plans and regional focus

The collaboration is expected to begin with pilot programmes in Ukraine and Kazakhstan, with potential expansion into VEON's other markets. Through Mastercard's global payments network, the companies also intend to explore opportunities to reach customers in markets where VEON does not currently operate.

A company official at VEON said access to financial services underpins broader economic opportunity, citing examples such as a farmer in Kazakhstan, a small business owner in Kyiv, or a family in Karachi as groups that could benefit from previously inaccessible financial tools. A company official at Mastercard said mobile connectivity is increasingly serving as an entry point to the digital economy, and that combining VEON's customer reach with Mastercard's payments infrastructure is intended to make financial services more accessible and relevant for consumers and small businesses across the region.

Positioning within digital financial inclusion

The partnership reflects a broader trend of telecommunications operators and payments networks collaborating to extend financial services into markets where traditional banking infrastructure remains limited. By combining local distribution and data-driven analytics with global payment technology, VEON and Mastercard are positioning the collaboration as a mechanism for advancing financial inclusion across the four target markets, with further geographic expansion dependent on regulatory approval and pilot outcomes.