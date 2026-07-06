Sumeria has launched a One-way IBAN feature that lets customers share bank details for receiving payments while blocking direct debits.

The new feature, called the One-way IBAN, is designed to receive incoming transfers only and to reject any attempt to set up a direct debit. The company has positioned the tool as a way to protect customers' bank details when sharing their RIB (Relevé d'Identité Bancaire) for everyday payment and refund purposes.

How the One-way IBAN works

Customers can generate an additional One-way IBAN for each of their accounts, alongside the standard IBAN already provided when an account is opened. Unlike a standard IBAN, the One-way version is restricted to receiving funds; any direct debit attempt made against it is automatically rejected. In addition, Sumeria recommends that customers share the One-way IBAN with individuals, such as friends or personal contacts, who need to send them money, while reserving the standard IBAN for merchants or public authorities to whom the customer makes payments.

The One-way IBAN can be generated directly from the relevant account screen within the Sumeria application. Customers already receive a dedicated IBAN for their main account when it is opened, independently of any One-way IBANs subsequently created for sub-accounts.

Direct debits are not permitted on a One-way IBAN. If an organisation, such as an energy provider, telecoms operator, or subscription service, attempts to initiate a direct debit against this IBAN, the request is automatically declined. Customers who need to set up a direct debit must instead use their main IBAN or generate a separate dedicated IBAN for the relevant sub-account.

Context and implications

The launch responds to a recurring point of exposure in retail banking: the practice of sharing full bank details, including IBANs, to receive payments from personal contacts, which can also leave an account open to unauthorised or unwanted direct debit attempts. Through the process of separating the function of receiving transfers from the ability to authorise recurring collections, Sumeria's approach narrows the scope of what a recipient can do with a shared IBAN.

The feature applies at the account and sub-account level, meaning customers with multiple sub-accounts can generate a One-way IBAN for each one individually, while keeping direct debit capability isolated to their main account or to specifically designated sub-accounts. This structure allows customers to compartmentalise how each IBAN in their possession can be used, which may be relevant for users managing shared expenses, subscriptions, or informal transfers through separate sub-accounts within the same app.