Erebor Bank, a US-chartered digital bank founded by Palmer Luckey and backed by investor Peter Thiel, is reportedly in talks to raise new funding at a valuation of at least USD 8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The discussions remain at an early stage and neither the valuation nor the fundraising has been finalised.

Deposit growth drives investor interest

The proposed valuation would represent an increase from the USD 4.35 billion level Erebor reached in a previous funding round. Deposits at the bank have grown to USD 4.05 billion, nearly four times the USD 1.1 billion disclosed to regulators at the end of March 2026, according to people familiar with the matter. Erebor has added close to 400 new customers over the same three-month period and expects to reach profitability by the end of 2026.

While Erebor maintains close ties to the California technology ecosystem surrounding Luckey and Thiel, the company said its recent growth has extended beyond that network. Luckey said none of the bank's deposit growth this quarter had come from companies he is affiliated with, attributing the increase instead to new customers who selected Erebor independently.

National charter underpins business model

Erebor, named after the mountain kingdom in J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit, was established partly to address the gap left by the 2023 collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The bank focuses on clients in sectors including defence technology and cryptocurrency, areas that also align with policy priorities of the US government. In February 2026, Erebor received approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to operate, becoming the first bank to receive a new national charter under the current US administration.

A significant portion of the bank's growth has come from hard technology companies and defence manufacturers. Luckey said the bank is funding companies focused on rebuilding US industrial capacity, and that Erebor has expanded credit facilities for such firms, including equipment financing and venture debt.

Stablecoin strategy and international expansion

Erebor has also planned to focus on digital assets by accepting deposits and processing payments in US dollar-backed stablecoins, although demand for cryptocurrency-backed lending has been lower than expected, according to one person familiar with the matter.

Erebor is domiciled in Ohio and primarily serves the US market, though it has also sought to expand into Venezuela, where it has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Banco de Venezuela to provide correspondent banking services. Such an arrangement could ease the flow of foreign exchange into Venezuela, which remains under some US sanctions, and open a channel for transactions with the US. A co-founder of Erebor made multiple visits to Caracas earlier in 2026 as part of these discussions.

If the fundraising proceeds near the proposed valuation, it would reflect continued investor interest in banking infrastructure serving the crypto, defence, and stablecoin payments sectors, with the bank's regulatory record likely to remain central to its investment case going forward.