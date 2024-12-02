Erebor Bank receives US national banking charter

Erebor Bank has received a national banking charter from the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, becoming the first bank to secure such approval under the second Trump administration.

Following this announcement, the crypto-focused bank, backed by Anduril co-founder Palmer Luckey, submitted its charter application to the OCC less than eight months before receiving final approval, according to the Wall Street Journal. The charter permits Erebor to operate as a bank across the region of the US.

Erebor had previously received conditional approval from US banking regulators in October. This initiative meant that the final approval and authorisation for the bank to open should not be granted until all of the pre-opening requirements are met. At the same time, until the final approval is granted, the OCC has the right to modify, suspend, or rescind this preliminary conditional approval if the institution deems any interim development to warrant such action. The OCC’s preliminary conditional approval is dependent on Erebor Bank meeting ongoing requirements, including maintaining a minimum 12% Tier 1 Leverage ratio during its first three years of operation.

Target sectors and strategic positioning

According to its charter application, Erebor plans to provide banking services to technology businesses operating in artificial intelligence, crypto, defence, and manufacturing sectors. The bank will also serve individuals who work at or invest in these firms.

In addition, according to Reuters, the institution aims to address the gap left by Silicon Valley Bank's collapse in March 2023. Silicon Valley Bank had served as a banking channel for early-stage technology firms and venture capitalists that traditional banks often considered too risky to serve. Following its collapse, numerous startups faced difficulties accessing capital and meeting immediate financial obligations, including payroll requirements.

The approval comes as the US banking sector continues to adapt its approach to serving technology and crypto-related businesses, following the disruption caused by Silicon Valley Bank's failure nearly two years ago.