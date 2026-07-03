Egypt-based Banque Misr and Vodafone Business have signed a strategic cooperation protocol to deliver integrated operational and financial solutions for entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through the ENGEZ digital platform. The agreement was signed by a deputy chief executive officer at Banque Misr and an executive director at Vodafone Business.

Aligning with national digital transformation goals

The partnership is positioned within Banque Misr's broader objectives to support digital transformation and SME sector growth, in line with the state's direction towards sustainable economic development. Under the agreement, Banque Misr's banking expertise will be combined with Vodafone Business's digital capabilities to deliver integrated financing and banking services for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) through the ENGEZ platform.

Platform capabilities and target sectors

The collaboration includes an express lending product and a digital business onboarding service that allows customers to open business accounts online. This is intended to optimise access to financing and banking services while supporting business growth. The partnership targets several sectors, including retail, healthcare, manufacturing, services, tourism and hospitality, transportation, and real estate and construction, with the aim of improving operational efficiency and supporting expansion plans across these industries.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will launch a combined banking and commercial offering that integrates digital solutions with financial services into a single experience. Customers using the ENGEZ platform will be able to open business accounts under preferential terms and receive discounted operating fees during their first year.

Implications for SME access to finance

The initiative is designed to lower operating costs for entrepreneurs and SMEs, encourage business growth, and facilitate greater access to formal banking services. By combining a bank's financing infrastructure with a telecom operator's digital distribution capabilities, the partnership reflects a broader pattern in the region of banks working with telecom providers to extend financial services to underserved business segments, particularly micro and small enterprises that may face barriers accessing formal credit and banking channels through traditional routes.