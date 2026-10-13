Singapore-based UOB and Amazon Web Services have signed an MoU to explore AI-driven banking and hybrid cloud across ASEAN.

Under the agreement, the two companies plan to collaborate through a dedicated cloud environment located in Singapore. The arrangement is part of a hybrid infrastructure model for banking that the companies describe as the first of its kind in ASEAN. Initial focus areas are hybrid cloud architecture, data and analytics, and AI-powered customer engagement. The work will cover UOB’s five markets in the region: Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The agreement is exploratory and does not commit the companies to a fixed deployment. UOB and AWS intend to assess how cloud and AI capabilities can support the bank’s operational resilience while meeting regulatory and data residency requirements. They will also look at how these capabilities can be applied to customer-facing services. UOB brings its regional banking operations and governance framework, and AWS brings its cloud infrastructure, data, and AI services.

The central element of the MoU is a future hybrid infrastructure model. In this model, UOB’s systems and data can operate across both on-premises infrastructure and cloud environments. At the same time, it relies on an isolated cloud extension that can be deployed in specific countries or jurisdictions to meet local regulatory requirements.

In practice, UOB’s data and systems are to remain within the dedicated Singapore-based environment. That environment can be configured to support compliance with the regulatory requirements of each of the bank’s five markets. The structure is intended to give UOB access to cloud tools for modernising its technology and building capabilities in AI and data analytics, while keeping data inside a controlled environment. According to the companies, this is the first collaboration between AWS and a bank to combine hybrid cloud capabilities in ASEAN with security, governance, and data residency controls aligned to the requirements of a highly regulated industry.

GenAI and customer engagement

Beyond infrastructure, the partners will explore how AI can be applied to UOB’s customer experience and internal operations. This includes conversational banking capabilities and more personalised services built on AWS’s AI tools.

UOB already operates an Enterprise GenAI Platform (EGP). Building on it, the bank will examine how Amazon Bedrock can support the development and deployment of AI-powered solutions across the organisation, from employee productivity tools to enterprise-grade applications. Amazon Bedrock is AWS’s fully managed service for building and scaling generative AI applications.

At the same time, the bank sees AI as a way to make the organisation more adaptive and responsive. It was also added that achieving this depends on a secure and resilient technology foundation, governance, and the right partner ecosystem. The collaboration could be broadened over time to include other areas, with the wider Amazon group.